THIS RAYA festive season, Heartland Group is putting a uniquely Malaysian twist on their much-loved apples with their ‘Amboi Ambrosia” campaign.

The campaign invites consumers to broaden their culinary horizons by showcasing the many interesting and delicious ways that Ambrosia Apples can be incorporated into classic Malaysian dishes

Commenting on the campaign, Brendon Osborn, General Manger of Heartland Fruit said, “We are excited to kick-off Amboi Ambrosia together with our partners from GCH Retail Malaysia. Malaysia is one of our biggest markets and we believe we can bring even more great flavour to our customers here by showcasing the many dynamic ways that our luscious Ambrosia Apples can be integrated to give favourite local dishes that extra zing!”

To launch Amboi Ambrosia in true Malaysian fashion, iconic and world-renowned Malaysian culinary master, Chef Wan was on hand to showcase three mouth-watering traditional Malaysian dishes with an Ambrosia twist.

Showcasing the versatility of the fruit, Chef Wan prepared three exquisite dishes inspired by Malaysia’s treasured culinary history Ambrosia Grilled Calamari Salad, Tom Yum Pumpkin Soup with Ambrosia Apples, Ambrosia Apple Chutney, all enhanced with the flavoursome tastes of Ambrosia Apples.

Discovered in British Columbia, Canada and now cultivated in New Zealand, Ambrosia apples are renowned for its sweet honeyed flavour, fine crisp texture and juicy tender flesh. It can be recognised by its trademark smooth skin with its bright iridescent pink blush tone and pleasing aroma.

These delectable apples are grown in the idyllic New Zealand’s South Island city of Nelson, along the eastern shores of Tasman Bay. Nelson has been the centre for apple growing in New Zealand since 1913 with over 40% of all New Zealand apples being grown in the area.

Ambrosia Apples and the other delicious apples from Heartland can be found at GCH Retail Malaysia outlets including Giant Hypermarkets, Cold Storage and Jason’s Food Hall as well as other major retailers.