By The Simple Housewife

AVOCADOES have been quite a hit among those who are into healthy eating, and there are many ways to eat them, from the popular Mexican guacamole to adding them into salads and milkshakes, spreading them on toast and as a substitute for mayonnaise or butter in baked goods.

According to WebMD, “avocadoes offer nearly 20 vitamins and minerals in every serving, including potassium (which helps control blood pressure), lutein (which is good for your eyes) and folate (which is crucial for cell repair and during pregnancy.

They are also rich in B vitamins, vitamins C and E, and high in monounsaturated fat.

Recently at a shop selling fruits and vegetables, I came across local avocadoes from Cameron Highlands.

They were long-ish in shape and much larger, unlike the egg-shaped, imported ones you find in supermarkets. One of them would equal at least two of the imported smaller ones.

A certain enzyme in avocadoes, when exposed to air (oxygen), would make the avocadoes turn brown. To prevent that, simply squeeze some lime or lemon juice over it.

This recipe is one that is similar to guacamole without the addition of mustard or jalapeno peppers and other spices. It can be used as a filling to make devilled eggs, as a dip for chips like nachos, or as a sandwich spread.

Avocado devilled eggs and dip

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

1 packet ready-made tortilla chips

1 ripe avocado

2 Tbsp chopped red onion

1 Tbsp chopped coriander

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp garlic powder

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 tsp chilli flakes

Method

1. Peel the eggs and cut them into halves length-wise.

2. Remove the yolks gently from the whites and place them in a bowl. Mash with a fork.

3. Scoop out the flesh from the avocado into a bowl.

Mix with lemon juice and mash it.

Add the chopped coriander, onion, and garlic powder.

Mix everything together.

4. Pour the mashed egg yolks into the mixture, add salt and pepper to taste and stir to combine evenly.

5. Scoop 2 tsp of the mixture to fill each of the cavities in the egg white.

6. Sprinkle the tops with chilli flakes and serve.

7. Serve the remaining avocado mixture as a dip for some tortilla chips or nachos, or use as a sandwich spread.