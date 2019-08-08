Eat to your heart’s content

COME one, come all! Spurred by Malaysians’ unparalleled love affair with food and drinks, Tiffin Food Court (behind The Gasket Alley in Section 13, Petaling Jaya) is back to reimagine the quintessential Malaysia food court experience in a carnival-inspired food festival.

It runs over six weekends, from now until Sept 1, every Thursday to Sunday, 5pm until late. Here are eight culinary lineups you can look out for at Tiffin Food Court.

Tail & Fin

The Las Vegas-born fast-casual Japanese fusion restaurant combines flavourful ingredients for a tasty but healthy meal.

Tail & Fin allows you to build your own fish-filled sushi burritos and poke bowls, they ain’t joking when they say healthy food can also taste good.

Ploy

A study in modern Asian cuisine, Ploy embraces Asian spices in not-so-Asian dishes. For the first time, it is offering Tuna Tataki - a pan-seared sashimi grade tuna served with avocado puree, crispy shallots and citrus ponzu sauce.

Other dishes include Popcorn Chicken, Soft Shell Crab Mantao and Wagyu Emperor Mantao.

Orale

Orale will be debuting its Tiffin’s exclusive dish - the Pollo Tailandes Taco is served in a charred soft tortilla, with a mint leaf slaw and fried chicken tenders drenched in Orale’s spicy Thai styled habanero sauce and garlic aioli and lime.

VCR

Coffee explorers probably know VCR’s extensive menu by heart. Now the cafe is jazzing things up with a series of flavourful Japanese and Korean-inspired Baos such as Beef Brisket, Daebak Gochujang Fried Chicken and Katsu Baos.

Cocodash by Cocoraw

Experience dessert in a different way and treat yourself to sweet creations with Cocodash by Cocoraw’s name-style chocolate truffles and chocolate beverages with a local flair. We suggest the S’more Kit to share among friends.

Sjora

Quench your thirst with Sjora’s newest Apple Pear flavour, along with exclusive beverage creations such as Sjora Float, Sjora Citrus and Sjora Boba.

Pahit

Foodies in good spirits will be able to wash down all the amazing dishes with specialty cocktails. Pahit serves house infusion, classic and contemporary gin-based cocktails and artisanal syrups.

Nomi Tomo

The first-ever sake bar in KL arrives in Tiffin Food Court. Nomi Tomo, which translates to “drinking buddies” is bringing along its wide variety of sake that will satisfy even the most ardent sake connoisseur. -