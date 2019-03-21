Everyone loves fried chicken

THERE is just something about good tasting chicken that just hits the spot - whether fried, grilled, steam or roasted. With the right recipe, you will be treated to a decadent treat of juicy flavourful meat and crispy or tender skin. It’s no wonder that chicken is a staple in many Malaysian households.

Now coming to a doorstep near you, GrabFood is giving you more reasons to enjoy your favourite chicken meal with the GrabFood BokBokBokBuster Weekend. Starring major chicken A-Listers such as Texas Chicken, Lim Fried Chicken and The Chicken Rice Shop as well as new faces like Butter Chicken, The Cafe Chicken, Goobne Chicken and more, there is bound to be a piece of chicken treat for everybody to munch on at 50% off with a minimum order of RM25.

The GrabFood BokBokBokBuster Weekend will run through blockbuster season from March 15 to May 5 on weekends only (Friday – Sunday), because weekends should all start on Friday! The 50% off promotion is applicable up to 3 orders per weekend per user throughout the promotion period, with a minimum spend of RM25, for restaurants in the “Chicken” cuisine category. Just key in the promo code “BOKBOK” at checkout when you make a minimum order of RM25 on “Chicken” cuisine category on the GrabFood App at checkout to enjoy 50% off. Promo code is limited to three redemptions per user every weekend during the campaign period. It’s currently limited to 1,500 redemptions per day.

For more information, log on to https://www.grab.com/my/food-blog/bokbok/