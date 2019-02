Nobu Kuala Lumpur invites guests to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year with the symbolic prosperity toss with a Nobu style twist. Famed for its Japanese-Peruvian influence, Nobu Kuala Lumpur is no stranger to fusion cooking and guests will be able to experience the very essence of this as we ring in Chinese New Year.

Executive Chef Philip Leong and the talented kitchen team of Nobu KL have prepared the HARHARHAR Prosperity Platter, which represents happiness and also translates to lobsters or prawns in the Chinese language. The dish pays homage to these two things but also to the Chinese tradition of tossing to good fortune, prosperity, wealth and good health.

The HARHARHAR Prosperity Platter, priced at RM188++ for two people, features fresh seafood ingredients such as Salmon and White fish sashimi along with jicama, carrots, beetroot, dragon fruit, rose apple and seaweed salad. A premium HARHARHAR Prosperity Platter version, priced at RM288++ for two people is also available, which features a whole lobster served in Nobu Style instead of the sashimi.

After tossing to good fortune, guests and their families can enjoy a delicious Chinese New Year hot dish, the Steamed Plaice with Iwashi Dashi, goji berries and black moss, priced at RM158++. End the prosperous session with a decadent Chinese New Year God of Wealth dessert, which is a white chocolate mousse with pineapple yuzu curd, pineapple filling and cheese sable cookies, priced at RM48++.

The HARHARHAR Prosperity Platter, hot dish and special dessert are available from Jan 20 until Feb 25.

For enquiries or reservations, please call 03.2164.5084 or WhatsApp 019.389.5085.