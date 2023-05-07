When escaping offers little respite

Theatresauce collaborates with Howls Theatre Co. on its upcoming fourth production, KAKUREGA.

FOLLOWING the success of Mia Sabrina Mahadir’s Saturn Return, Theatresauce is set to captivate audiences once again with its latest offering, an immersive and participatory project called KAKUREGA, meaning “hideout” in Japanese. Directed by Murasaki Haru, this production delves into the anxieties faced by artists as they navigate the pressures of creativity. KAKUREGA is the fourth production in Theatresauce’s 2023 season and will take place at their headquarters in USJ 21, Subang Jaya. KAKUREGA invites audiences into the world of four characters who find solace in their hideouts while grappling with their individual objectives. These artists reflect on their work, reevaluate their sense of purpose, confront their inner conflicts, and seek a way forward.

Unlike mere observers, the audience is actively encouraged to engage and participate in these hideouts. Murasaki hopes that the experience will provide a deeper understanding of the mental states of struggling artists. Murasaki’s own struggles as a theatremaker inspired KAKUREGA. He often found himself torn between moments of intense creative expression and a complete mental block, leading him to isolate himself from the world. However, this self-imposed seclusion proved to be more destructive than constructive. The director ponders the question: if non-artists seek refuge in the works of artists, where do artists go when they need an escape? Through KAKUREGA, he aims to gain clarity on this conundrum. This production also serves as an opportunity for Murasaki to explore new theatrical forms and push the boundaries of what theatre can be, particularly in terms of audience immersion and participation.