Who ya gonna call?

Jason Reitman’s take on his father’s legacy respects the original film’s identity

WITH two movies released in the 1980s, the Ghostbusters franchise cemented itself as a pop culture icon. When the franchise came to end, fans were left wondering whether there would be a reboot of the Hollywood classic and if it could live up to the work of original director Ivan Reitman. While the Paul Feig-directed Ghostbusters (2016) failed at the box office, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) managed to bust the franchise out of its misery thanks to director Jason Reitman’s unique narrative style which successfully merged various genres – sci-fi, horror and drama. In Afterlife, the story focuses on single mum Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) who moved to a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Although this movie redeemed Feig’s previous adaptation, the slow pace and lack of action in the first half of the movie might put-off some audiences, especially when you’re only there for the classic freaky ghouls. Fans do not get a glimpse of any supernatural entities in the first half. However, Reitman’s idea to blend nostalgia and love created a layered narrative of friendship, family and character growth which still respects the film’s identity, while bringing in a whole new generation into the franchise. Afterlife focuses specifically on Phoebe, granddaughter of Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis in the original films), and the movie’s greatest moments are all due to Grace’s phenomenal acting skills.