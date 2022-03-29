Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars

ACTOR Will Smith apologised publicly to comedian Chris Rock a day after slapped him on stage at the 94th Academy Awards.

When Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head and suggested she star in GI Jane 2, Smith went onto the stage and slapped Rock across the face.

Pinkett-Smith has spoken publicly about her hair loss due to alopecia, a disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, causing hair loss.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,“ Smith wrote in text post on his Instagram. He called his behaviour “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong,” wrote Smith.

Smith also added apologies to the Academy, producers of the show, all the attendees and the audience around the world, the Williams family and the King Richard Family.

“I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” he added. “I am a work in progress.”