Winning at life

In 2011, Liew Swee Lee’s life took a dramatic turn when she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, just six months into her marriage. Her dreams of a blissful married life and starting a family were shattered by the devastating news.

The prospect of having children seemed distant and uncertain. However, Liew did not let cancer define her. She embarked on her treatment journey, including lumpectomy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and radiotherapy, emerging victorious as a cancer survivor.

Despite her triumph over cancer, Liew continued with regular check-ups and monthly self-breast examinations to stay vigilant. Cancer treatments, especially chemotherapy, can impact a woman’s ability to conceive.

Liew had to wait 12 years before her dream of motherhood became a reality. Earlier this year, she was blessed with her first child, a moment of pure joy for her and her family. Liew, now the secretary of the Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BWCA), shares her remarkable journey of battling cancer and ultimately emerging victorious.

Q: How and when did you find out you had cancer?

I was on vacation, staying in a hotel with a large bathroom mirror. It was then that I noticed my right breast was noticeably larger than the other side. Upon further examination, I felt a lump.

Q: What was the diagnosis and at what stage were you at?

At the time, I was 32 years old. After an ultrasound, two breast surgeons initially believed it was fibroadenoma, a relatively common condition among women. I had the option of close monitoring or surgery. However, I was cautious and chose to have the lump removed surgically. The next morning, following the surgery, the doctor delivered the shocking news that the lump contained many blood vessels and could potentially be cancer. She instructed me to be prepared and informed me that the official report would be ready in a week. I was alone in the room when I received this news and it was an incredibly surreal moment for me.