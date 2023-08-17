Wizards’s Exclusive: Gadwick’s First Duel

PREPARE for an unparalleled wave of excitement as Wizards of the Coast (SEA) proudly introduces Gadwick’s First Duel, an enchanting upcoming card featured in Magic: the Gathering Wilds of Eldraine launch.

With great enthusiasm, Wizards has generously unveiled this sneak peek card, offering fans a chance to further immerse themselves in the captivating Magic: the Gathering universe.

There’s no denying that a card of such remarkable power and formidable presence will undoubtedly inject a wealth of new gameplay into the already highly-praised card game.

