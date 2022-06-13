Wonderful waterfalls in Malaysia

MALAYSIA is blessed with a beautiful, natural and scenic landscape that will leave you mesmerised.
Its magnificent rainforest, islands, and beaches are just some of the examples, not forgetting the breath-taking waterfalls set in tranquil locations with water cascading down from the highest peak of a rocky hill or a majestic mountain.
The sound of rushing water pounding over a rocky ledge or water trickling down would entice anyone to take a dip into the pool of cool water or stand under gushing water to shower to refresh the body and mind.
When the running water hits the body, there is a sense of excitement and a calming feeling at the same time.
However, there is an abundance of waterfalls to discover, about 100 waterfalls of various sizes, from small to larger waterfalls, hidden far inside the forests or located near the city.
It is always an adventure to get to these waterfalls; people often need to walk for hours, climb up slopes and narrow trails, and brave the weather.
Here, we have picked the most beautiful and scenic waterfalls, in no particular order, for you to visit.
Chilling Waterfalls
The Chilling Waterfalls is considered one of the most stunning waterfalls in Selangor.
Situated within Selangor State Park (Taman Warisan Negeri Selangor), the 80m waterfall overlooks a lagoon. It’s called a ‘three-storey waterfall’ because there are three levels: top, middle, and ground.
The water cascades from the top of the hill to a small pool below, and from there, the water flows down to another small pool before falling to the ground, into a larger pool of water.
Though the two upper-levels are off-limits areas, people are able to enjoy swimming in the chilled water at the ground level.
This third level is also the best place to view or take a photo of the impressive waterfall, which is surrounded by lush green.
It’s also a breeding ground for Mahseer fish. The waterfall and river are a part of the Mahseer Fish Sanctuary managed by the Selangor Fisheries Department and Selangor Forestry Department.
Kanching waterfalls
Located in a forest reserve in Rawang, the Kanching Rainforest waterfall is famous for its seven tiers of waterfalls, where water cascades through rocks from different heights.
It is a popular tourist attraction and due to its location near Kuala Lumpur, and has become a favourite place for residents of Klang Valley to go for picnics, camping, swimming and jungle trekking to discover unique plant species.
It’s a perfect place to immerse in natural beauty and enjoy swimming, or just to have a picnic at one of the gazebos around the site.
Visitors also love to take Instagram photos as well as outdoor wedding photos, because of the picturesque surroundings.
Mahua waterfall
Hidden in Sabah’s jungle, the 17m tall Mahua waterfall – located within Crocker Range Park near Kota Kinabalu – is beautiful because water flows from a high cliff above, streaming down to the rocks below.
To get there, you have to walk about 500 metres through a dense forest, but you can enjoy looking at trees, shrubs, and butterfly species as well as nearby river before reaching the waterfalls.
There is a wooden gazebo where you can rest of have a picnic.
If you are lucky, you might get a glimpse of a range of colourful bird species that are native to the land, like Yellow Wagtails and Pacific Swallows.
Rainbow Falls
This waterfall located in Sungai Lembing is called Rainbow Falls because a rainbow literally forms over the waterfall whenever the sun shines in the morning.
It’s a breathtaking sight, and the heavenly, colourful rainbow adds to the uniqueness of the waterfall.
A glorious view, but only for a brief period of time. The rainbow appears when the sun shines through the drops of water falling from the sky.
But it’s not easy to reach there. The journey to Kuantan, Pahang and to Sungai Lembing town is full of adventure, as it involves jungle trekking, river crossing and hiking of more than an hour to get to the waterfall.
Telaga Tujuh Waterfall
The Telaga Tujuh Waterfall, literally Seven Wells Waterfall, is located in the Machinchang Cambrian Geoforest Park in Langkawi and is known for its vertical waterfall. Water from Mount Mat Chincang streams down, and some of it falls into seven natural pools, or water wells.
The stone formation allows water to cascade down vertically over a 91m-high cliff.
But to get there, people have to climb more than 638 steps to view the seven natural pools.
The waterfall sits amidst a rainforest with century-old trees and attractive flora and fauna such as butterflies, hornbills, squirrels, and monkeys.