Wonderful waterfalls in Malaysia

MALAYSIA is blessed with a beautiful, natural and scenic landscape that will leave you mesmerised.

Its magnificent rainforest, islands, and beaches are just some of the examples, not forgetting the breath-taking waterfalls set in tranquil locations with water cascading down from the highest peak of a rocky hill or a majestic mountain.

The sound of rushing water pounding over a rocky ledge or water trickling down would entice anyone to take a dip into the pool of cool water or stand under gushing water to shower to refresh the body and mind.

When the running water hits the body, there is a sense of excitement and a calming feeling at the same time.

However, there is an abundance of waterfalls to discover, about 100 waterfalls of various sizes, from small to larger waterfalls, hidden far inside the forests or located near the city.

It is always an adventure to get to these waterfalls; people often need to walk for hours, climb up slopes and narrow trails, and brave the weather.

Here, we have picked the most beautiful and scenic waterfalls, in no particular order, for you to visit.

Chilling Waterfalls

The Chilling Waterfalls is considered one of the most stunning waterfalls in Selangor.

Situated within Selangor State Park (Taman Warisan Negeri Selangor), the 80m waterfall overlooks a lagoon. It’s called a ‘three-storey waterfall’ because there are three levels: top, middle, and ground.

The water cascades from the top of the hill to a small pool below, and from there, the water flows down to another small pool before falling to the ground, into a larger pool of water.

Though the two upper-levels are off-limits areas, people are able to enjoy swimming in the chilled water at the ground level.

This third level is also the best place to view or take a photo of the impressive waterfall, which is surrounded by lush green.

It’s also a breeding ground for Mahseer fish. The waterfall and river are a part of the Mahseer Fish Sanctuary managed by the Selangor Fisheries Department and Selangor Forestry Department.