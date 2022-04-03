XG breaks new ground with debut single music video

NEWLY debuted girl group XG has been receiving a lot of attention from fans worldwide following their successful first single Tippy Toes.

The official music video for the song has already surpassed over 6 million views on YouTube, showing the young girls’ unlimited potential as representatives of the new generation of girl groups.

The highlight was the originality and boldness of single, which amazed listeners with its style that does not follow K-pop or J-pop patterns, a sentiment reflected by many fans in the video comments.

Most interestingly, the song was entirely in English, indicating the group’s intentions of reaching a more worldwide audience.

Tippy Toes also became a hit on social media, with both fans and influencers performing their own dance covers of the song’s slick choreography on Youtube and TikTok.

The song not only conquered the internet but also the music charts, reaching the Top 10 on the iTunes chart in seven countries, including the USA and Japan. The numbers on the streaming platforms are also impressive.

The seven-member group showed their appreciation and gratitude towards their fans by releasing more videos showing the group at a dance practice for the song, recorded at the celebrated 1 Million Dance Studio in Seoul, South Korea. Both videos were also a hit, generating over 1 million views each.