Zendaya opens up about her respectful fans

CELEBRITIES often have their life under a microscope, but for Zendaya, the situation is somewhat different as her fans are always respectful of her boundaries and the things that she chooses to keep a little bit more private.

The 25-year-old actress said in an interview for the cover of Vogue Italy’s July issue that many of her fans had grown up with her and had witnessed her development in various facets of her life and career.

She explained: “They’re really understanding that I’m human, even the hardcore ones, and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them.”

“Many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world,“ she continued.

The Euphoria star noted that while she’s still “able to maintain a little bit of anonymity,“ it’s nothing compared to her “pretty normal life” of the past.

“Of course it comes with new sets of challenges and pressures, but I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I started when I was quite young. So thankfully I’ve had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn’t just completely an overnight change,” Zendaya told the magazine.

“I’m always adjusting to it and trying to be grateful for it all in the end, because it means that people are clearly resonating with the work that I’m doing, and that means a lot to me.”