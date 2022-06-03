Zendaya shares love for Tom Holland on his birthday

ZENDAYA just gave her boyfriend Tom Holland the sweetest birthday message. Along with posting a black and white portrait of the two on Instagram, the Euphoria star shared a sweet message for the Spider-Man star.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,“ she captioned the post. In the snapshot, Holland is cuddling Zendaya from behind, while she smiles. Her birthday post is the latest of the couple’s PDA moments.

In fact, Zendaya was merely returning the favour. Back in September of last year, Holland publicly confirmed their relationship with a birthday post: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

However, the pair is still adamant about keeping their personal life private.

In his GQ interview last November, Holland explained: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

The Uncharted actor added: “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”