By BRIDGET MENEZES

Your thoughts guide you to your destiny. If you always think the same, you will always get to the same place. Think in a new way and you will be a new person.

You will not mind leaving your old house when you have a new house to go to. A high vision will lead to enthusiasm for change and intense personal effort. Isn’t it true that when you really want to do something, nothing can stop you? Here are some pointers:

1. Develop a strong, clear, personal vision.

2. Understand the values that underpin that vision.

3. Identify the major barrier that is standing in the way of that vision.

4. Recognise specific actions that enable you to address that barrier and live the vision.

5. A plan doesn’t need to be rigid. It is like designing a building. Would you start without a plan? No. But we also know that plans evolve and change. It is good to be open to each moment and to evolve your plan according to the needs.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Email her at lifestyle.bridget @thesundaily.com.