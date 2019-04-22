Calling all doctors

THOMSON HOSPITAL Kota Damansara will be presenting its Thomson GP Plus Symposium on Managing Diseases During Fasting & Festive Season this Sunday from 7.30am to 4.30pm, at the Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara Hotel’s Wau Bulan Ballroom. Jointly organised with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Selangor, this symposium merits eight Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points out of the 20 required annually by general practitioners (GPs) to meet the requirement set by the Ministry of Health in order to renew their practising licence every year. The one-day event will see seven specialist doctors from Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara share the latest developments in a string of topics that typically arise during the fasting and festive season, to better equip GPs to help patients who come to them for advice. They can then educate and guide their patients on how best to handle their health and medication for diseases under special circumstances. The speakers at the symposium are: -> consultant endocrinologist and physician Dr Suehazlyn Zainudin, who will talk about managing diabetes during Ramadan;

-> consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and fertility specialist Dr Nurhazinat Yunus, on how to advise patients about fasting during pregnancy; -> consultant upper gastrointestinal and bariatric surgeon Dr Reynu Rajan, on the role of bariatric in the management of obesity, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnoea and infertility; -> consultant rheumatologist and physician Dr Sarina Kempe, on managing gout during the festive feasting season; -> consultant clinical haematologist and physician Dr Tengku Ahmad Hidayat, on abnormal blood counts during Ramadan, Syawal and other months;

-> consultant gastroenterologist, hepatologist and physician Dr Rajesh Kumar, on burning and growling during fasting; and