Golden powder to battle modern diseases.

DID you know that inflammation is the common link between modern diseases such as Alzheimer’s, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis? Did you know that inflammation is thought to be the culprit behind the visible signs of ageing?

Inflammation is a wellness buzz-word these days, and for good reason. Many studies have showed that stopping the cycle of inflammation not only makes you look younger but also reduces and prevents chronic diseases.

Modern research has found that the effectiveness of turmeric is because of curcumin, a natural compound that it contains. Curcumin has a strong anti-inflammatory function and is an anti-oxidant. Over 7,000 studies have shown that using curcumin will have positive effects on patients with various inflammatory diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, liver conditions and skin conditions, without potentially adverse side effects of medicines.

Many human-clinical types of research have used an extremely high dosage of curcumin, as high as 100 teaspoons a day of pure turmeric powder to treat different ailments. The reason is because curcumin’s absorption into the body is poor. Moreover, curcumin is only available in limited amount in turmeric. It is around 3%, by weight. Therefore, a high dose of turmeric powder is needed to see the benefits of turmeric. Such a huge amount daily consumption of turmeric powder is totally beyond reasonable to be taken by most people, especially if it’s for long-term.

Thanks to a new technology and innovation, the absorption problem of curcumin is in the past, giving mankind a promise of good health from turmeric.

Theravalues Corporation, a Japanese company, has developed an innovative curcumin formulation called Theracurmin that enhances the absorption of curcumin by 2,700%. Theracurmin is made from ultra-fine granulation and suspension technology, converting turmeric powder into sub-micron particles called nano-molecular curcumin. It can be rapidly absorbed within one hour and retained as long as 24 hours in the body, allowing the body to obtain fast and longer protection against inflammation, thus reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Taking a low dosage of 600mg of Theracurmin, providing more curcumin than 100 teaspoons of turmeric powder, is the most convenient and effective way to achieve the desired results. It is important to take sufficient curcumin on a daily basis to protect ourselves from NCDs.

This health information is brought to you by the panel pharmacists of Cambert (M) Sdn Bhd. For clarification, contact Cambert at 03-5638 3660 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm), or email: enquiry@cambert.com.my.