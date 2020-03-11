Have a bit of faith, it works

By BRIDGET MENEZES

A MOUNTAIN climber wanted to climb the highest mountain. Since he wanted the glory for himself, he decided to climb the mountain alone.

He started to climb but it began to get very late; instead of preparing to camp, he kept climbing until dark.

In the darkness of the night, the man could not see anything and he slipped and fell.

He kept falling at great speed and in those moments, fear gripped him. All the good and bad episodes of his life flashed through his mind.

All of a sudden he felt a very hard tug from the rope that was tied round his waist. His body was suspended in the air. He screamed: “HELP ME GOD!”

All of a sudden, a deep voice coming from the sky answered: “What do you want Me to do?”

“Save me God!”

“Do you really think I can save you?”

“Of course I believe You can.”

“Then cut the rope tied to your waist!”

There was a moment of silence; and the man decided to hold on to the rope.

The next day he was found dead and frozen. He was only 10 feet away from the ground.

How attached are we to our rope, that is, our ideas, possessions and way of doing things? And how strong is our faith? Just let go. Give up arrogance and ego and let God do His job.

Sometimes we think too much and by the time we act, there’s not much time left.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@ thesundaily.com.