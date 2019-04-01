It is time to shift my attitude

BY BRIDGET MENEZES

AN ATTITUDE is a mental positioning one takes on something, a particular situation or a person. If I adopted the attitude that

everyone is lazy, that will create in me a feeling of disdain and will determine the way I interact with them.

On the other hand, if I were to take the position that everyone is good at heart and they are trying their best, then this positive attitude towards them will certainly result in appreciation, respect and encouragement while interacting with them.

Another example: If I feel that my job serves no purpose, I will start to resent it and fail to contribute to the company. If, on the other hand, I feel that the job is okay, bringing income and giving me work experience, then, I will go to work joyfully and with an attitude of gratitude.

Ego plays a big part in our positioning. The ego usually believes itself to be right and deems others to be wrong. We need to be wary of the ego that I am the best and I am right, because from this lens, no one else can ever be right, and I will continue living in a bubble of illusion!

It is my attitude that makes all the difference to creating a happy, peaceful and joyous life. People are very likely to live up or live down according to the attitude I have of them.

Can I change my attitude? Certainly. Seeing whether it is winning me love, friendship, support or not, and viewing the same thing from someone else’s perspective can help me shift my attitude.

