Power of thoughts

EVERYTHING we see in this world has been conceived in the human mind.

Thoughts are the seed of action, hence the world around us is a reflection of human consciousness.

Thought is where everything comes from.

All physical reality is made up of vibrations of energy.

Our thoughts are also vibrations of energy.

Once we know that everything is energy - that there is no absolute distinction between matter and energy - then the boundaries between the physical world and the world of our thoughts start to disappear as well.

What is the vision of a better world that we can think and wish for?

All human beings desire peace, happiness, health and harmony.

We want to live in a world that is free from disease, pollution, poverty and scarcity.

We wish to live in a world free from violence, fear, jealousy, lust, hatred, greed and ego.

Thoughts, like seeds, have a natural tendency to grow and manifest in our life.

The power of our mind is part of the creative power of the universe.

Hence, instead of complaining, criticising and blaming, we can create a better world by generating thoughts, attitudes and vibrations that reflect those higher values such as peace, respect and love.

This collective positive energy will have a ripple effect and shift the awareness and feelings of other people and thus there will be a huge vibrational shift.

Let us all contribute with the power of positive and pure thoughts to create a new world by first bringing newness in our thinking.

If we have been reflecting on the same old pattern of thoughts and feelings about life, it’s time now to renew those patterns and renew our lives and thus the world around us.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.