Spiritual response to resolve problems

THE response of contemporary society to current problems is invariably political, economic, technological, legal, social, militaristic or the like. Occasionally, a moral or ethical response is espoused, but is subsequently abandoned or put in cold storage because of ambiguity about the ways and means of its implementation. There is also an attitude of indifference or absence of strong will to make this into a reality.

Despite various responses, none of the problems of humanity has been solved. On the contrary, all of them are growing and becoming more complex. A spiritual response is perhaps the only response which has not been tried so far. There is, no doubt, a lot of talk these days about the need for adopting values in all walks of life, but it is hardly acknowledged that values without spirituality are bereft of strength and divinity. Only values which have a spiritual base can lead to lasting solutions to problems.

The spiritual response is qualitatively different from all other kinds of responses. It is a response based on purity of motives, thoughts and actions, and is derived from a spiritual outlook. It is built on the understanding that all problems arise from our failure to observe some moral or spiritual value, and we must do good because the law of karma is inviolable and we are bound to reap the fruits of our unrighteous actions.

The spiritual response first makes us aware of our true identity as eternal, peaceful and loveful souls, and our mutual relationship with each other. The spiritual response is not a reaction to a situation, on the other hand it is an action based on our original, spiritual nature of peace and love. Such a response has a great potential in solving problems as it respects the sanction of eternal human values.

The practice of meditation helps calm the mind while empowering the spirit to overcome personal barriers. Spiritual knowledge-based meditation creates a new outlook about the self, relationships, life and our connection with God, which in turn brings a state of inner peace and stability that can make sense of everything, and the gratification we attain helps in empowering the soul.

