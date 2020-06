JERSEY CHONG recently spoke to theSun on being Chinese actress Fan Bingbing’s International P.R. Director cum Artiste Manager, and about her involvement in NATURECARE.LIFE, the wholefood supplements company founded by her father.

As someone who frequently travels overseas for work, what are your thoughts about the movement control order (MCO) and global travel restrictions?

“It has changed my way of working and given all of us a new perspective on WFH (Work From Home). Over time it seems that a single well-written email or a well-composed message on WhatsApp/WeChat is just as productive as a two-hour, face-to-face meeting.

“You may even find that you are able to increase your productivity at home, and host more meetings simply via audio or video conferencing, without the usual distractions in the office.

“Most importantly, I have more time to spend bonding with my family members. Frequently we find ourselves exchanging ideas on our work and career.”

How has COVID-19 affected your career?

“The impact is unprecedented. When it comes to an actor/actress, working from home isn’t feasible when crew members can’t gather for shoots, theatres are closed, and events are cancelled.

“Ever since the outbreak, we all stayed at home, kept in touch daily through WeChat audio/video, planning and discussing ways to adapt to the change.

“Most countries have shut down all movie theatres and events in an effort to deter the spread of Covid-19. Major events such as the Cannes International Film Festival and the Met Gala, which were supposed to happen in the month of May, have been cancelled or postponed, resulting in significant losses to the companies involved. This is a huge blow to the prominent players of the global entertainment industry, including Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, China Film Group Corp., etc. Production companies have been forced to alter schedules, shift locations, or shut down entirely. Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, even if we were to take a conservative estimate the losses would be in terms of billions of dollars.

“Since all of us are in the same situation, we chose to keep calm about it. Just tune out from the buzz and keep ourselves occupied at home. On a side note, Bingbing is working out daily, and she’s in great shape.”

What do you think the new normal is going to be like for the international showbiz industry post-Covid-19?

“The pandemic is a crippling blow to the industry and no one is certain about the time it will take to recover. It has also changed the way people consume entertainment. Staying locked at home has resulted in people being glued to television screens, leading to a great rise in the viewership of online streaming services.

“Entertainment will always be needed, only the medium might change. Online content creators, makers, as well as distributors, will see the current pandemic as a great revenue stream, people will eventually learn to adopt and adapt around it.”

We understand that you are very passionate about nutrition and wellbeing. Can we say that this is partly due to your active involvement in your father’s company NATURECARE.LIFE?

“Most definitely. My father is really passionate about what he is doing. He is a true practitioner of a natural plant-based wholefood diet and lifestyle. Witnessing him bouncing with life and energy every day and helping many others to achieve the same; as a daughter, I feel that it is only right to share some of this passion of his, while helping him sustain the business.”

Can you share a bit more about NATURECARE.LIFE’s products and philosophies?

“Sure. My father always says Mother Nature made our body in a way that it is able to maintain itself at an optimal health condition, and is even capable of reversing chronic diseases (self-healing), given proper nutrition and the right lifestyle. He believes that the key to longevity is embracing a raw, plant-based wholefood diet, a philosophy on which NATURECARE.LIFE is built.

“So what do we do? We are here to make sure that you get the nutrition your body needs in the easiest, most natural, convenient and non-invasive way. No heat, no binders, no extractions, no fortifications, no preservatives, no added sugar, no colourings, no flavourings. From our delicious chia blends to soy-free plant-based protein blend, we are certain that our wholefood supplements are next to what Mother Nature can offer.”

Can you briefly tell us what NATURECARE.LIFE products you have been using since the MCO began?

“Definitely Ananas (pineapple chia blend), Berrynice (mixed berry chia blend), Frunergy (fruit powder of 16-fruits) and Greenergy (vegetable powder of 12-vegetables). They are 100% natural, made from real foods only – completely free of synthetic nutrients. My personal favourite is an Ananas plus Berrynice combo, super refreshing and delicious! Of course, they are all formulated by my dear father.⁣”

Where can our readers find NATURECARE.LIFE products?

“Through our official website www.naturecare.life, or online platforms such as Shopee and Lazada. They can also reach out to us via our social media @naturecare.life or WhatsApp hotline 012-2067618 if they have any questions regarding our wholefoods or any specific dietary concerns. Our customer service team and in-house nutritionists are happy to assist.”

About Jersey Chong:

Jersey Chong Xin Ling who hails from Johor graduated with a master’s degree in Communications Management from the University of South Australia (UniSA).

In the early days of her career, she was a model and film producer. She founded J-Link Management Sdn Bhd in 2002, which was involved in talent and model management, event management, and media relations. In 2005, she was appointed the Organizing Director of Broadway Events & Marketing, franchise holder of Miss Malaysia Chinatown/International 2005.

A two-year stint as an artiste manager with Harmonic Studios Sdn Bhd since 2007 saw her active involvement in film production, film distribution, and artiste management. Among her clients were artistes of Mediacorp Pte. Ltd., including Wayne Chua, Moo Yan Yee, William San, and Cathryn Lee.

In 2009, she collaborated with the Shaolin Monastery of Songshan, and the director Zhan Xiaonan of the film “Thousand-Hand Guanyin” to bring fourteen shows of choreographed theatrical performance — “Happy Shaolin Legend”—to Genting Highlands, Malaysia. She was also involved in producing a 2012 Singaporean movie ‘My Dog Dou Dou’, and a 2015 Malaysian movie ‘Wira Wah’ headlined by singer-actor Auguste Kwan.

Chong joined Fan Bingbing Studio in 2010 when the actress made her debut at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival, and has since been acting as Fan’s international spokesperson and manager.

In 2019, she was appointed as the Special Officer of International Affairs to a member of the Johor State Legislative Assembly — YB Dr. Chong Fat Full — who is currently the Executive Councillor (Unity, Trade and Consumers Affairs).

