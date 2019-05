BY BRIDGET MENEZES

WHATEVER we do has a certain amount of risk. Even when crossing a street, we can be suddenly struck down by a car. Does it mean we have to stay confined at home all day?

We cannot afford to be afraid. We have to do whatever we have planned. Who would believe that the Twin Towers of New York would be reduced to rubble, and that Bali, an island paradise for tourists, would be struck by terrorists? Worrying about what will happen in the future robs us of the peace within and the joy of the present moment.

Some people think that going for aerobics or on holiday can eliminate worry. For a while, it may work but eventually we have to face the same situation. We only have control over ourselves, not over events that may happen in life. With this knowledge alone, we can be free from worry.

The solution is to focus on whatever tasks we have at hand. It is important not to hurt anyone but act in the best interest of all. Worry and anxiety can make a situation worse because our energy is drained and our decision-making power is reduced.

Stop worrying. Accept what you can’t control. Things happen. Accept uncertainty when something does go wrong. Know that you will deal with it. Focus on what you can control and how you can improve the situation.

Think about possible solutions. Replace worry with constructive thoughts that positivity affects the outcome.

Be positive. Think well.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@ thesundaily.com.