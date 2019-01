The new year brings new resolutions and new hopes. But for many of those living with a sensitive nose, relief seems impossible to find.

Mary’s 13-year-old son Jayden, has a very sensitive nose which would act up upon exposure to dust, pollution, the haze, and even cool air from the air conditioner.

Besides a drippy nose, his eyes would also itch and tear. Although Mary has tried giving Jayden various medications, nasal sprays and even installed an air purifier in the house, Jayden’s sensitive nose would rear its ugly head whenever he stops taking his medicines. Jayden also finds it difficult concentrating on his school work as he has trouble sleeping at night because of a blocked nose. Mary wonders how else she can help her son without subjecting him to long-term medications.

Jayden’s sensitive nose is actually a chronic, long-term allergic condition scientifically called allergic rhinitis. It affects up to 30% of the population worldwide, and is especially prevalent amongst school-going children.

The condition flares up because of a hypersensitive immune system, which causes the body to produce excessive amounts of histamines, which results in the symptoms including an itchy sneezy, runny, congested nose, red, itchy eyes, and also a persistent dry cough.

The most commonly prescribed medications to manage an itchy, runny, blocked nose are antihistamines, decongestants and steroidal nasal sprays.

However, antihistamines are unable to prevent the over-production of irritant histamines in the first place. As such, allergic symptoms will recur once the effects of the antihistamines wear off. While pharmaceutical medicines help alleviate symptoms of a sensitive nose, the patient’s immune system is still left in a hypersensitive mode, ever-ready to flare up to the next meeting with dust.

Fortunately, the advance of clinically-proven alternative therapies for sensitive noses have now made it possible for sufferers to get their normal noses back.

Lectranal is a natural, herbal remedy which has been well studied since 2010, and found to be effective in calming hypersensitive noses so that symptoms of a runny, sneezy, blocked nose do not manifest in the first place.

Unlike other general, non-specific therapies, Lectranal directly targets the hypersensitive nature of the immune system, instead guiding it to perform normally as it is meant to do.

It has to be noted that its effects are not immediate, as Lectranal is not a drug. It will take at least two months for symptoms to gradually improve.

The right dose to be taken is also crucial for beneficial results to be seen. As a start, a dose of two capsules twice daily before meals is recommended for the first month.

Thereafter, a maintenance dose of one capsule twice daily is required for a further two months. Patients may still need their regular medications in the beginning just to feel more comfortable.

Mary came across Lectranal online. She decided to get it for her son as she has been worried for a while now over Jayden’s worsening sensitive nose. Also, Mary did not want Jayden to rely on medicines in the long-run.

After three weeks of giving Jayden Lectranal, Mary was disappointed to note that his condition appeared to remain unchanged. Nevertheless, she persisted and kept up with his dosage.

Almost two months into the schedule, Jayden realised that he no longer needed to clear his nose in the bathroom in the mornings. He told his mother that he was also able to sleep through the night with a clear nose that remained dry throughout the day.

Jayden also happily reported that he was able to smell his mother’s banana cake baking in the oven, something he couldn’t do before with a sensitive nose.

