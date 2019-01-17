Business at First

The business arena is reported to have been experiencing rapid development and growth, coherent with the advancement of modern technology. In keeping with the pace, First City University College (First City UC) continues to provide quality education through its programmes aimed at producing highly capable and qualified students to lead change and conquer the industry.

A wide range of programmes are offered under the Faculty of Business, Hospitality and Communication Studies. These include business, marketing, entrepreneurship, and accounting and finance, as well as mass communication and hospitality and tourism management. All programmes focus on cultivating professionalism and nurturing students’ career development, which are achieved through study, industry links and internship placements.

While these faculty programmes are accredited by the MQA, some are validated and recognised by First City UC’s foreign partner universities, some which First City UC has established ties with for over 20 years.

The faculty also offers home-grown holistic degree programmes, one of which is the BA (Hons) International Business programme, ideal for students who aspire to work in a business organisation with global operations. Students will be armed with the knowledge to take on challenges and gain experience in dealing with the complexities of the business world. They will also get to experience workplace diversity and cross-cultural management, and be exposed to matters pertaining law, trade, finance, logistics, ethics, and human resource management in cross-border operations. All these provide for an overview of the ins-and-outs of business organisations across domestic, foreign and regional fields and give students an edge in the workforce.

Alternatively, there is the BA (Hons) Entrepreneurship programme aimed at developing business entrepreneurs capable of leading businesses and SMEs in contributing towards the nation’s economic growth. In this context, study will incorporate modules and learning outcomes in areas like enterprise management, entrepreneurial skills, new venture creation, management accounting and finance, brand management and marketing, innovation and business development. Considering the growing interest in entrepreneurship, the programme has also been cleverly designed to tap into required and relevant skills to improve market demand potential.

Students of both these programmes will be eligible to apply to The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) as Student Affiliates at a discounted membership fee. They will undergo an enriching three-year educational journey segregated into six semesters, ending with a compulsory industrial training stint in the final semester.

First City UC has a prolific record of producing highly-employable graduates. Many have developed good rapport and displayed aptitude and capability during their hands-on learning-working experiences, which have led to students receiving employment offers upon completion of training. Students also get first-hand knowledge from industry pros invited to deliver talks and workshops, learning valuable lessons and tricks of the trade.

First City UC has a prolific record of producing highly-employable graduates. Many have developed good rapport and displayed aptitude and capability during their hands-on learning-working experiences, which have led to students receiving employment offers upon completion of training. Students also get first-hand knowledge from industry pros invited to deliver talks and workshops, learning valuable lessons and tricks of the trade.

The January 2019 intake for foundation, diploma, degree and post-graduate programmes are in progress now. Scholarships and incentives are available.