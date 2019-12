ESTABLISHED in 1987, the National Association of Private Educational Institutions (NAPEI) represents all levels of private education institutions in Malaysia. Once every two years, it selects members who have excelled in serving the private education industry, taking great pride in recognising each sector that ranges from early childhood education to higher education through its NAPEI Education Excellence Awards Ceremony.

During the event held at the Palace of the Golden Horses on Nov 28, The One Academy received the Education Excellence Awards 2017–2019 in the category of “IPTS (Institut Pengajian Tinggi Swasta) – Large” for private colleges and universities.

With 28 years of creative education history, The One Academy earned the recognition for being one of the leading educational institutions for art and design.

Chaired by NAPEI president Assoc Prof Elajsolan VM Mohan who gave the opening speech, the event was also graced by the guest of honour, Higher Education (Academic and Development) deputy director general Datuk Prof Ir Dr Mohd Saleh Jaafar, who presented the awards.

The awards process involves verifying submitted applications, followed by a visit to the premises of shortlisted applicants by the Awards Committee. The final selection was decided by an independent panel of external judges.

With the support of the Education Ministry and other government bodies, NAPEI continues to represent the cause of local private education institutions by seeking to further enhance and maintain the quality of education in the private sector, by working towards elevating Malaysia as a centre of educational excellence.

In its aim to become the best educator in nurturing the best students, The One Academy has always believed in “Just World-class Results”, by continuously pursuing its goals with student achievements as its main priority.

This year, The One Academy was ranked as the World’s No. 1 Best Concept Art & Illustration School (Game, Animation & Film Art) in The Rookies International’s World School Rankings, and also in a few other categories.

The One Academy’s students also bagged numerous awards at the Student Kancil xsCooler Awards 2019 and took home the coveted Creative School of the Year title for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

These achievements are a byproduct of The One Academy’s efforts in encouraging its students to take part in various competitions to showcase their talents, boost their morale and gain valuable experience.

The One Academy is committed to providing the best art education programmes and continues to nurture its students passionately through its “Masters Train Masters” coaching philosophy, which has been practised for the past 28 years, by providing diploma and degree courses in Advertising & Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media Design, Film Visual Effects, Interior Architecture & Design, Illustration, Fine Arts and Paris Fashion Design & Pattern Making.

