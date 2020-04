JEFFERY LEE CHONG YEE, a senior application engineer at leading engineering services and solutions firm Emerald Systems Sdn Bhd said: “The Industrial Revolution 4.0 phenomenon continues to change our daily technology. Yet, we owe our successes to the humble, little Integrated Circuits! Without these electronic components, we cannot create new hardware to power our technological breakthroughs.”

Lee is a distinguished Electronic & Computing graduate from First City University College (First City UC). Upon graduating, he was offered a job with the Penang-based firm on the basis of his industry-relevant skills and impressive student project.

Currently, he is involved in an Integrated Circuit-related project, with the aim to develop hardware that will enable Artificial Intelligence systems to function independently from the internet!

As interesting as it sounds, Lee’s story is just one of the many success stories from First City UC.

For 30 years, the Faculty of Engineering & Computing (FEC), has worked hard to ensure that engineering and computing graduates are equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge. This objective carries even more weight especially when considering the current IR 4.0 phenomenon which continues to transform the global economy.

Consequently, the Malaysian government has caught wind of IR 4.0’s effect on the economy and as such has instituted the Industry4WRD policy, with the aim of nearly doubling the number of skilled workers by the year 2025.

Providing students with the right learning tools

FEC is confident of meeting the challenge set by the government as it can count on its reliable programme curriculum and highly qualified team of lecturers.

“FEC aims to equip students with the right mindset and technical skills that will allow them to coast along the huge wave, that is IR 4.0. For this purpose, the faculty has inked several Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with reputable industry partners such as NEM.io and Iconix Sdn Bhd. This allows us the use of the latest learning equipment,” said FEC Dean Associate Professor Dr Christine Lee Siew Ken.

Dr Christine adds that FEC students have access to cloud storage software such as Amazon Web Services, IBM Cloud and Google Cloud Platform.

This in turn allows them to familarise themselves with Cloud Computing technology which sees the use of various services, such as software development platforms, servers, storage and software, over the internet. This technology also instantaneously processes and analyses data points needed by devices that utilise the Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

FEC’s industry links also benefits students tremendously in giving them a valuable opportunity to interact with representatives of potential employers during events such as First City UC’s Career Day and the annual Innovation Day showcase.

Overview of FEC programmes

FEC’s study programmes covers all levels, from Foundation to Postgraduate. All SPM or O-Level achievers are welcome to enrol in the one-year Foundation in Engineering, Science & Technology (FEST). This programme aims to educate students on the social and ethical implications in their respective Engineering or Computing fields.

This becomes more apparent as beginning from the second semester, students can proceed to specialise in either the Engineering or Computing pathway, which in turn prepares them for their respective Bachelor Degree programme.

Alternatively, SPM/O-Level achievers who have identified their area of interest may consider either the Diploma in Electronic Engineering, Diploma in Mechatronics or Diploma in Information Technology which ranges from 2 to 2 1/3 years.

Diploma graduates may choose to utilise their knowledge and skills in the workforce right away. Otherwise, they are encouraged to continue on with their studies with the relevant Bachelor Degree programmes.

At the Bachelor Degree level, aspiring Engineering students may choose to master their knowledge of complex systems with either the 4-year Mechanical Engineering or Electronic Engineering degree programme.

Meanwhile, those with plans to get a Computing-based job are encouraged to enrol in one of these 3-year degree programmes: Software Engineering, Computer Science (Intelligent Systems), Information Technology (Networking & Security) or Information Systems in Business Management.

Students will benefit greatly from a industry-relevant curriculum courtesy of First City UC’s partnership with Teeside University, in the United Kingdom.

Those looking to ascend to leadership positions in their careers may opt for the Master of Engineering Management and Master of Software Engineering programmes respectively. Both programmes are offered at a 1-year (full-time) or 2-year (part-time) period.

FCUC enrolment incentives

SPM leavers are encouraged to map out their education pathway at First City UC’s Virtual Open Day sessions to be held on April 25 and 26.

For more information students may tune in to the Facebook Live Sessions on April 21 (today), 24 & 28 at 2.30pm or contact the enquiry hotline at 017-660 6680. Students can also follow updates on Facebook (@firstcityUC) and Instagram (@firstcity.uc).