Affordable A-Level education

As the noose of economic constraints continue to tighten, future tertiary education students will find it tougher to find affordable, quality education with reputable institutions of higher learning. But thanks to Advance Tertiary College (ATC), such a place still exists.

ATC is a place where education is treated with utmost value and worth. In 2018, an estimated 85% of students gained A-Level passes in two or more subjects, which gained ATC favour as one of the top performing colleges in Malaysia.

For SPM-school leavers seeking a prestigious foundation course, enrollment into the Cambridge Assessment International Education A-Level Programme can be done with one’s heart at ease now tagged at a special course fee of RM10,900.

The ALevel Programme at ATC is no stranger in producing top achievers both in Malaysia and the rest of the world. These students eventually go on to conquer whichever course they pursue.

Take Lai Li Jun for instance; the former A-Level graduate and a current LLB student at ATC became the proud recipient of the Queen Mary’s Scholarship for the University of London (LLB Programme).

Designed with the objective of giving students an opportunity to pursue further education in a variety of fields the Cambridge Assessment International Education (formerly known as Cambridge International Examinations) A-Level programme is awarded by the University of Cambridge. And ATC has been the leading college in managing this programme for more than two decades.

The subjects offered at ATC include Law, Business, English Literature, Psychology, Economics, Accounting and Mathematics. Examinations are held twice a year, allowing students the chance and time to prepare themselves for their respective subjects.

Besides being grounded on a holistic, integrated approach to learning, ATC is also known for its programmes which are delivered by dedicated and experienced lecturers. The educational experience it provides, allows students to develop confidence and character needed in pursuing further education, both locally and abroad. And with its affordable fees, it’s great value for good education.

For more information, visit ww.atc2u.edu.my