THIS December, IDP Education Malaysia will be organising its final exhibition for the year - the IDP Study Abroad Exhibition December 2019 in eight major cities from Dec 14 to 22.

During the exhibition, students and parents will have the opportunity to speak with university representatives from Australia, Ireland and the UK to find out more on overseas study options.

IDP Education Malaysia’s dedicated counsellors will also be at the exhibitions to assist students with their applications. As such, students are advised to bring all their transcripts and documents for on the spot applications.

The series of exhibitions will be held in Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Petaling Jaya, Klang, Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu. With over 30 prestigious institutions gracing the exhibition at various cities, IDP Malaysia will be there to assist with applications for the January/February and July/September 2020 intakes to Australia, the UK and Ireland.

IDP Education Malaysia will also have IDP Subang Jaya UK and Australia Application Day on Dec 16 and 19 at the IDP Subang Jaya office from 2pm to 4pm respectively.

Attendance at the exhibition is free and to ensure you can meet with the institution of your choice, it is important to pre-register online at www.idp.com/malaysia and redeem your prize during the exhibition.

Exhibition schedule:

▶ Dec 14 – Sheraton Hotel, Petaling jaya: 12pm to 5pm

▶Dec 15 – Hotel Jen, Penang: 12pm to 5pm

▶ Dec 16 – IDP Subang Jaya office (Study in UK Application Day): 2pm to 4pm

▶ Dec 17 – Le Meridien, Kota Kinabalu: 2pm to 6pm

▶Dec 18 – Pullman Hotel, Kuching: 2pm to 6pm

▶ Dec 19 – IDP Subang Jaya (Study in Australia Application Day): 2pm to 4pm

▶ Dec 20 – Holiday Villa JB City Centre: 3pm to 7pm

▶ Dec 21 – Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur: 12pm to 5pm

▶ Dec 22 – Premier Hotel, Klang: 12pm to 5pm