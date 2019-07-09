Be qualified and ready for the future

THE McKinsey Global Institute reported that up to 800 million workers (a fifth of the global workforce) across the world are expected to lose their jobs to robotic automation by 2030. Information was derived from a study that involved 46 countries and 800 occupations. However, hundreds of millions of new jobs are also expected to be borne in response to new economies and technological innovations. Thus, the modern graduate must be prepared to face challenges unlike anything generations before have encountered.

At Quest International University Perak (QIU), focus is placed on grooming individuals who will survive and thrive during this employment climate. Its goal is to develop graduates who are prime job market targets once they step off the convocation stage. All this is only made possible with QIU’s foresight and its peoples’ passion to develop graduates who stand out in the field, equipped with high-quality education and skills to make their mark in life. As one of the fastest growing universities in Perak, QIU aims to be more than just a degree mill - inline with the vision of its council chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Vijay Eswaran. Says QIU COO Nicholas Goh: “Employers want to hire candidates who have the education and skills to make an immediate impact in an organisation. Because of the fierce competition, the job market will be filled will candidates who all have similar qualifications, so, it is the hands-on skills and adaptability that will set our students apart from the rest.”

Goh is confident of QIU’s programmes which are designed to meet industry demands and create graduates who are immediately job-ready. His confidence is due to QIU’s new fluid curriculum concept, used in its Bachelor of Electronics Engineering (Communication) with Honours and Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering with Honours programmes. How this assures Goh that QIU produces graduates that stand out from the rest is because this curriculum requires students to undergo a yearly industrial attachment, plus at not just any company, but with prominent multinationals. Moreover, at QIU, attachments are carried out yearly and begins from the very first year. Students gain unrivalled industry exposure in this way.

The same is carried through for QIU’s culinary arts programme. Those in the culinary arts will know how demanding it is to have to be able to deal with unforeseen challenges, a profession where pressure is key. QIU’s culinary art students get to use a state-of-the-art kitchen, an in-house bakery, and fine dining restaurant, to polish their professional skills. They are also put through an industry-relevant programme and exposed to real world culinary experiences that provide invaluable insight, making them real assets to the job market.

Those fascinated by communications will also be able to benefit from QIU’s in-house recording studio that comes equipped with some of the latest recording and broadcasting equipment. The workspace is really a state-of-the-art facility where students can explore and engage in photography, sound recording, video production, and musical performance efforts and undertakings and develop and grow from these experiments and experiences.

In the same vein, the modern curriculum used by QIU’s Faculty of Medicine is augmented by state-of-the-art laboratories and infrastructure, where students can hone the skills they need to perform in the high-pressure world of modern medicine. Students will be able to get the best from the programmes founded to fulfill best educational standards. QIU’s Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools. Its Faculty of Medicine is also recognised and validated as a medicine school of high quality. “At QIU, we want our students to gain hands-on experience and the best way to do that is to create an environment where they can adapt to the challenges of the real working world,” says Goh.