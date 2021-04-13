BERJAYA UC focuses on service professionalism

THE Covid-19 epidemic has impacted the economy and various fields, causing people to worry about finding or keeping their jobs.

But have you ever thought about maintaining a spirit of service professionalism that can make it easier to gain a foothold in the workplace?

Dr See Hoon Peow, chief executive officer of BERJAYA University College, said that based on experiences during past financial turmoil in 1998 and 2008, Malaysia’s financial system should be able to weather the impact of Covid-19 and regain its strength.

Even the tourism and hospitality industry, possibly the most affected areas, would recover, he believes. The crucial thing is that we should set our sights to a high level of service professionalism to win people’s hearts.

Service professionalism is about consistently delivering one’s skills with human creativity, care and commitment.

“Even if there is a fully automated hotel in the future, there is no need to worry about Artificial Intelligence (AI) stealing jobs,” said See. “AI is good at performing efficient and repetitive tasks, not the time-honoured service that pays attention to people’s mindfulness, emotions and personalisation. It is this spirit and attitude of service professionalism that makes guests feel at home.”

See indicated that regardless of industry, the ultimate competition lies in the quality of service because people enjoy the experience.

Berjaya UC offers diverse programmes covering hospitality, tourism, events management, culinary arts, business management, accounting, communication, and more. Based on the hospitality programmes, the spirit of service professionalism has been the core culture of the institution, and a compulsory course for all programmes.

“Students must know how to serve. Soft skills training encourages them to treat people with professional knowledge and etiquette, respond to and solve various emergencies. For example, the accountants trained by Berjaya UC not only know how to calculate complicated numbers and data, but also communicate well with clients.”

See said that more than half of Malaysia’s job opportunities have come from the service industry, and they would grow as the country becomes more developed in the future, and Berjaya UC is committed to gearing up graduates to a higher level of professionalism.

