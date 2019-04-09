Holistic education in medicine and health

THE basic requirements in becoming a good doctor is the ability to learn and churn medical knowledge so as to make appropriate diagnosis. While the study itself takes years, it is important to read medicine at a trustworthy institution; one that provides solid, holistic education and delivers proficient medical professionals and recognised paper qualification.

Acting on the national and regional need for qualified doctors, Management and Science University (MSU), through its International Medical School (IMS), offers the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

The programme is designed, approved and abides by MMC guidelines and is delivered in three phases - Phase 1 in Year 1; Phase 2 in Year 2; and Phase 3 carried out across Years 3, 4 and 5. The first two phases cover system-based modules that teach the basic medical sciences. Phase 3 involves discipline-based postings in medicine, surgery, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatric, psychiatry, primary care, orthopaedic, and emergency medicine. During these years, students begin to develop clinical skills and knowledge, are introduced to medical specialisations and get to experience “clinical contact”.

A key feature is the emphasis on clinical communication skills. This is where students are schooled on the finer points and experience what it really takes to become a good doctor - through visits to medical practices, community care facilities and hospitals.

To complete their medical education, students will undergo clinical training at either the Sungai Buloh Hospital or Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang. Upon graduating, new doctors are required to register with the Public Services Department and complete a two-year housemanship at selected public hospitals under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

MSU’s IMS plus points

* New approaches in its curriculum combining PBL, TBL, small group teaching, research, patient safety and IPE, and complies with the World Federation of Medical Education Framework.

* Recognised by Malaysia’s Medical Council, Medical Council of India, Sri Lanka Medical Council, Maldives Medical and Dental Council, ECFMG and WHO.

* Students receive international placements when they apply for PLAB, USMLE and other medical council exams under ECFMG.

* Qualifications are recognised as students’ training at either of the two hospitals allows for experience in assisting and performing procedures.

* Education environment - Modern Skill Lab - equipped with current technology equipment, at par with professional examination centre eg. MRCP, MRCS, MRCPCH and MRCOG.

* Training centre for the Medical Professional Examination i.e. MRCP, is “conjoint” with the Royal College of Physician London.

* Prepares candidates who intend to sit for the USMLE, PLAB, NZREX, AMC CAT MCQ Exam practice board.

* The programme has achieved the IGOT (Graduate on Time) passing rate of 98%.

If you feel called to become a doctor, take the Medical Entry Test (MET) at MSU to learn if you have what it takes. Call 03-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my for more information.