BERJAYA TVET College (BTVET) is proud to introduce more Business-Vocational courses well suited for all students to ensure they become street smart, technically-inclined and industry-ready graduates.

Its Qualifications and Assessments International (QAI, UK) for the Professional Advanced Diploma in Business Management launched in September 2019 has taken a leap into producing vocational-business students well suited to all business services industry. QAI is UK’s private international awarding body that offers qualifications, assessments and certifications with a focus on success in the business era under the 4th Industrial Age.

Professional Advanced Diploma in Safety and Health Officer under the Centre of Management and Accountancy (CMA) is recognised by OCC Safety Health & Environment Global Ventures. The course addresses topics related to leadership, cultural diversity, technology and interpersonal skills which are vital skills in the global workplace. This programme prepares students of safety and health with knowledge and skills that will enable them to bring about change in the way safety and health initiatives are implemented in the workplace. It also focuses on protecting the safety, health and welfare of people engaged in work or employment. The aims of occupational safety and health programmes include fostering a safe and healthy work environment.

Two new courses commencing from January 2020 are Professional Advanced Diploma Retail, Facilities and Mall Management and Professional Advanced Diploma in Office Administration. Professional Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management will commence in May 2020. These new programmes are geared to develop high vocational qualifications for Malaysia by the end of 2021.

With the number of malls opening in Malaysia, the Professional Advanced Diploma in Retail, Facilities and Mall Management is being launched in BTVET to cater for the number of job vacancies available in this sector. It was predicted that by the end of next year, Malaysia will have close to 700 shopping malls. Currently, the country has about 560 shopping malls operating nationwide and the occupancy rate for the majority of the malls in Klang Valley is between 85 and 87 per cent. Hence, in BTVET they train the students via the “Experiential-Industrial Interconnectivity” approach through collaborations with companies under the BERJAYA conglomerate. As such, those who are keen to learn about facilities, retailing and mall management, this programme is right for you!

Professional Advanced Diploma in Office Administration is a secretarial cum business administration course that prepares one to handle office administration tasks such as scheduling of meetings and appointments, customer service, filing and recording documentations, processes and procedures of office functions and systems. Students are also exposed to various ways of understanding vital functions in human capital resources and development, organisational behaviour, ethics and law and handling data to produce reports, etc.

Gain a USA professional business qualification recognised world-wide with an edge to develop business leadership skills now. BERJAYA TVET College (BTVET) is the first vocational and professional institution to offer USA American Hospitality Academy (AHA) Professional Diploma certification courses in Malaysia: Professional Diploma in International Business Leadership.

This professional diploma addresses concerns related to leadership, cultural diversity, technology and interpersonal skills which are vital skills in the global workplace. These courses are skewed towards leadership and management skills, supervisory skills, positive attitudes, strong work ethics, a sense of responsibility, the desire to excel, effective business communication, and multicultural management skills.

TVET business vocational students will also obtain value added short courses such as Certificate in Digital Marketing Applications, Entrepreneurship and Accounting Software as part of their curriculum.

Kanendran T Arulrajah, President of BERJAYA TVET College, said: “We emphasise on the importance of independent learning, creativity, communication skills, team spirit, respect for diversity and leadership. These attributes are instilled in students through the holistic educational approach in all our vocational business programmes. The duration of study for all our business vocational courses is 36 months inclusive of four months of internship.”

BERJAYA TVET College welcomes you, challenges you, and immerses you in vocational skills and personal exploration. Discover your passion and be prepared for a life of endless possibilities. It all begins at BERJAYA TVET College.

Its city campus is located on Level 10 of Berjaya Times Square Kuala Lumpur.