BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) recently launched its Foundation in Arts and Social Science (FASS) programme. Aspiring students now have the opportunity to get acquainted, first-hand, with all existing degree programmes across humanities and the social sciences, communication and media arts, business and management, hospitality, tourism and culinary arts. The programme will be especially interesting to those drawn to learn about society and human behaviour, including how people live, play and work together. Besides receiving knowledge, students will be able to develop their critical thinking, communication, research and discovery skills.

Largely involving hands-on projects that require team effort, the programme is said to provide students with the opportunity to examine global and local issues in an objective manner and deliver analysis through statistics and evidence. A uniquely thought-through programme that offers the typical foundation course curriculum combined with liberal arts and social science disciplines, it also emphasises learning by doing, otherwise known as the “Berjaya Immersion Methodology”. The take-home for students - practical skills in research, writing and evaluation, including an analytical eye that will benefit the student in his/her academic and professional life.

Curriculum combines elements from all of the available degree programmes offered by BERJAYA UC, which include developing critical thinking, introduction to practical research, learning computer applications, discovering arts and culture, as well as fundamentals of hospitality, tourism and services. The programme which was designed by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Antoon De Rycker and his team is specifically catered to students with a diverse range of interests who are seeking to understand, discern and identify areas of strength and inclination they can specialise in and master.

“We offer a genuine alternative and give school-leavers a chance to discover what they are passionate about and what they are good at. Students have one whole year to figure out their options before they commit themselves to a particular career. By taking the FASS, they will benefit from the broad-based nature of the programme, its focus on independent inquiry and the exposure to related disciplines”

“Our programmes are all about making a meaningful impact in your own life and the lives of others. Thanks to courses like psychology, sociology, anthropology, cultural studies and languages, you will gain a deeper understanding of how society works and how to become part of the change you would like to see,” said De Rycker.

Take that first step into international excellence and be guided by professional freedom to explore a global career that can take you beyond borders.

For more information, visit the BERJAYA UC official website http://www.berjaya.edu.my