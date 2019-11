BERJAYA University College (BERJAYA UC) together with Chef Federico Michieletto will be holding a truffle, cheese and wine dinner at Samplings on the Fourteenth on Nov 19 to raise awareness for Movember.

Working with Chefs Valmurugan Subramanian (Berjaya Times Square Hotel), Fabio Ruggero (Sapore Restaurant), Juwahir Mustafa (Pietro Italian Restaurant) and Rachel Koh (Maison Café), the ten hands dinner will be complemented with wines paired by Alexander Biasutti (WLFI Ltd.) and wine producer Franco Cavallero before finishing with cheeses by master fromager Sergio Calzolari. The highlight of the evening will be an auction of white truffles from Alba, the picturesque town in the north-western Piedmont region of Italy – known as the “White Truffle Capital of the World” and listed as one of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites.

Alba’s ubiquitous egg pasta, the Tagliolini Cipriani or “crowning a shallow bowl of cheese” will be served along with several dishes featuring the elusive and pricey tuber – even the dessert “gelato alla vaniglia with white truffle”.

Movember is a worldwide event held every November whereby men grow moustaches. This annual event is also held to raise awareness of men’s issues such as prostate or testicular cancer, suicide and encourages men to be aware of hereditary health issues as well as adopt a healthier lifestyle.

“The highlight of the evening will be the auction of truffles to benefit a good cause. We will also be holding wines and south Italian cheese masterclasses in conjunction with the event. This is a rare opportunity where Malaysian and Italian chefs come together to present Italian cuisine incorporating Piedmont’s rare delicacy. It will truly be a feast for the senses – both in taste and in the intoxicating aroma of the tartufi bianchi.”

“Proceeds from the auction will go to the hardship fund which provides scholarships for underprivileged youth who may want to pursue a degree in culinary arts but do not have the financial means to pursue their dreams.

“We have come a long way since the 1930s where Giacomo Mora first established the first truffle selling company in Alba, Mora sending truffle gifts to Marilyn Monroe, Winston Churchill and Hitchcock as a marketing ploy to make the truffle ‘an object of desire’.

“If you cannot go to the acclaimed Fiera Internazionale Tartufo Biancho D’Alba (International Alba White Truffle Fair) held in October and November each year, we are bringing Alba to you. The demand for the rare Alba white truffle is such that back in 2017, 480 grams of the rare tuber fetched a whopping US$87,000 (RM360,180) in the auction. So join us for an event not to be missed and I promise you a culinary experience like no other,” said Chef Michieletto.

For enquiries and reservations, please contact Wallis at (03) 2687-7101 or through email at wallis.chong@berjaya.edu.my