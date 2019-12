AMONG the 740 graduates at Wawasan Open University’s (WOU) 10th convocation ceremony held recently is Tan Wei Hong (pix), 26, a police lance corporal from Alor Setar, Kedah who graduated with a Bachelor of Business (Honours) in Sales and Marketing (BBSM).

“I took BBSM because it helps me in my career development as the courses offered helps broaden my skills and knowledge. It also makes me eligible for promotion at work and has boosted my self-confidence, because I am now prepared to take on bigger responsibilities,” said Tan who was among WOU’s 452 bachelor’s degree recipients.

He firmly believes that the degree will increase his professional competence. “The BBSM programme has helped me in developing good communication and project management skills that I need in upskilling my career.

“The secret of my success is perseverance. It means determination in working continuously regardless of any obstacles that may exist. From the beginning of the programme, I have been constantly ensuring that effort is placed in my studies. I would spend more time trying to understand the courses that were difficult, and also not be shy in asking others around me who understood it better,” explained Tan.

Of the 740 graduates, 577 were from the open distance learning (ODL) undergraduate programmes, including 42 from the Graduate Certificates and Diplomas, and another 452 from the bachelor’s degree programmes. The remaining 83 graduates were from the full-time bachelor’s degree programmes.

A total of 163 graduates were from the ODL postgraduate programmes, including 152 from the Master’s degrees and 11 from the Postgraduate Diploma programmes.

Bryan Tan Yew Jin, 29, who completed the Commonwealth Executive Master of Business Administration (CeMBA) said, “This programme improved my management skills. It has given me plenty of practical knowledge that I can apply at my job.”

WOU’s CeMBA is developed to suit the lifestyles of working adults. The ODL method ensures that learners are not burdened by rigid schedules and a fixed duration.

WOU has produced 4,495 graduates since its establishment in January 2007. WOU believes that quality higher education is vital to the development of high caliber human resources for the country.

It also offers programmes in liberal studies, psychology, education, English studies, electronics, construction management, software engineering, banking & finance, accounting and human resource management.

