45 UTAR students awarded the China Ambassador Scholarship

THE Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia once again presented the China Ambassador Scholarship to Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) students for the year 2020.

The recipients were 45 UTAR Foundation and Undergraduate students from nine faculties, one institute and the Centre for Foundation Studies. A total of RM182,815 was disbursed by the China Embassy with each deserving student receiving about RM4,000, in recognition of their efforts and achievements in their studies. The scholarship is a one-off amount given to the deserving students.

The recipients were selected based on their academic results as well as their family income so that needy students with good academic results are awarded. Since 2016 until 2019, 104 students have benefitted from the China Ambassador scholarships totalling RM372,000.

“This scholarship will not only benefit undergraduate students and students in the foundation studies programme but also alleviate their family’s burden during this challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic. We would like to thank the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia for the financial assistance given to the students.

“These scholarships will encourage the recipients to strive for better academic performance and focus on securing a brighter future. I hope one day, the students will return this generosity to others who may also need such financial assistance,” said UTAR President Ir Prof Dr Ewe Hong Tat.