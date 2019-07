The One Academy is proud to share about the success and achievement of one of its students, Andrea Goh Siau Wei. The 26-year-old from Kuala Lumpur is now based in the US and works at the world renowned Pixar Animation Studios in California. The envy of many creative art students indeed for Andrea who takes on the duties of a layout artist at Pixar. But here’s the icing on the cake - Andrea has had a hand in the production of the fourth installment of Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 - an animated film loved by adults and kids alike.

Andrea was also lucky to have had an internship stint with Pixar while she was still studying where she contributed to animation favourites like Cars 3 and Incredibles 2.

“It was a blast working on Toy Story 4. It made me think of some of my own childhood toys,” said Andrea.

It was learnt that The One Academy hosted a seminar some years ago where Pixar sent nine of their people to participate. “I eventually enrolled to study there after what I saw and I had this thought in my mind that I definitely wanted to work at Pixar and this was definitely what I wanted to do,” Andrea shared.

In 2013, she graduated in Digital Animation from The One Academy and went on to apply for the Pixar Undergraduate Program (PUP) which she was accepted into a three-month programme. Her story is exciting, a dream come true, and gives inspiration to others if they put their heart and mind into working towards their goals.

“Try to find out what you really want. Dig deep, do research, keep trying, keep practising and just work really hard towards it,” says one very happy Andrea. Visit www.toa.edu.my for information on art education programmes at The One Academy.