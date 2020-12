DESPITE the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, ACCA students who sat for their September examinations made the nation proud. Of the 150,000 students worldwide who sat for their papers, many Malaysians were listed among the top 20 in worldwide placements, among them Lim Yan Zhe, who earned world #1 in both the Financial Reporting (FI) and Financial Management (FM) papers, and Chai Ee Li who claimed the top world spot in the Strategic Business Leader (SBL) paper.

While the top three national placements for the September 2020 examinations went to Xue Wern Tan, with Sara Aina Mohd Zaharan and Caroline Yi Wye Ng tying for second place, followed by Wong Hui Si.

“These achievements are extraordinary, particularly with the disruptions and uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Edward Ling, Country Head of ACCA Malaysia. “Their hard work and diligence will serve them well on their journey to achieving a world-class qualification that is respected around the globe. We are very proud of the students’ achievements and we are confident their future will be bright.”

The sense of accomplishment among these students is undeniable, with hopes and dreams undampened by the current situation.