TO inspire youths to become changemakers, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), together with Ascendance, recently launched the “New Age Learner Conference: Leading Gen Z’s into 2020”.

The peer-to-peer guidance programme was hosted by TNB Integrated Learning Solution (ILSAS).

“We want all of you present here today to feel strongly about yourselves. Nobody is going to stop you from achieving success; everything begins with you,“ said TNB’s chief corporate officer Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman to the 420 students in attendance.

“The development and well-being of students is something very close to our hearts as we look forward to more young ones stepping up to lead us all and we are glad to collaborate with Ascendance for this conference,“ said TNB’s senior manager of Branding Implementation Wan Hairul Razli Wan Ahmad Kushaari.

The New Age Learner conference was also supported by the ET Ideas Group, NAMA Foundation, Berjaya University College, Globetrotter Consultancy, International Medical College, Sydney Cake House, Swimin12, AUG Student Services, Simply Empowering, Chess Master Journey, Info trek, Safety Driving Centre, Newwave Synchronizer, D’Chic Events, ET Boost, Lean Smart Industry Solutions, Challenger Chess Academy, and Newstation Sdn Bhd.