THE Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA) has launched the CENDANA Arts Education Programme for primary school students in collaboration with the Education Ministry.

The initiative aims to provide opportunities for young Malaysians to have access to quality art education experiences for learning and development, as a way of developing the arts and culture sector within the country’s creative industry.

Officiated by Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik on Aug 23, the launch saw the introduction of two main pillars of the programme, which are the #BASKL Arts Excursion Programme (AEX) and the Artist in School Programme (AISP).

“Arts education leads to well-rounded Malaysians, increases creativity and fosters greater aspirations. We welcome the CENDANA Arts Education Programme which aims to cultivate the imagination of the young and encourage success in school and later in the workforce.

’This will also help us build our New Malaysia. With (so) much going on, there is tremendous potential for the arts to bring people together, look past our differences and project our common identity,” said Maszlee.

CENDANA Founding CEO Izan Satrina Mohd Sallehuddin shared that the Arts Education Programme was part of the recommendations from “CENDANA’s KL as a Cultural and Creative City Report” (that was launched last year), which hopes to address the gaps in the market when it comes to appreciation of arts and culture in the country.