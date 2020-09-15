CIMA A-Star student

TAR UC has always had an excellent track record of producing high achievers in professional examinations. This latest achievement is no exception. Mah Jeung Hoong (right), a graduate of the Bachelor in Accounting (Hons) made it into the Top 50 in the world under the CIMA A-Star programme. He sat for the November 2019 examination and is successfully ranked at no. 27 in the world.

The CIMA A-Star Programme is for high achievers. It’s a unique ONE exam pathway for a graduate to become a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation holder. CGMAs are valued by employers around the world for their skills and competencies to drive strong business performance.

Mah made great effort in preparing himself for the examination. He said: “The examination format was a significant deviation from most conventional examination formats. Critical thinking is crucial in this examination, as you are unlikely to get marks by regurgitating models.

“However, marks are gained from critical thinking and well-defended application of concepts. The case study was relevant to the current business situation; that makes it more interesting.

“Thorough understanding of the case is necessary, as we are tasked to critique, evaluate and make appropriate recommendations. Though the paper was challenging, it was interesting.”

This young lad is currently employed as a management trainee in CIMB Bank.