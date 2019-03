The Malaysia Commonwealth Alumni Association was launched recently on Feb 23 at an annual meeting where Malaysian recipients of the Commonwealth Scholarships and alumni of UK universities convened.

The role of the “association” is wide and varied. Commonwealth Scholarships South Asia regional manager Towhidur Rahman said that it will be an important platform for scholars to reconnect with their peers, to establish networking and partnerships, and to develop the community in Malaysia.

Added British Council’s director for Malaysia Sarah Deverall, “Our aim is to provide a platform for all alumni to discuss the support that is needed from relevant stakeholders and deliberate on how the network, as a collective force, can pool expertise and resources to reconnect with peers, facilitate networking and partnerships”.

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom (CSC) awards over 800 scholarships and fellowships for postgraduate study and professional development to Commonwealth citizens each year through the Commonwealth Scholarship.

British High Commission Malaysia deputy high commissioner David Thomas, who was also at the launch, stated that the Commonwealth Scholarships has been helping students develop their education since 1959. “It has churned out more than 27,500 Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows and has been funded by the UK government. More than 700 Malaysians have benefited and have undergone a variety of programmes under the Commonwealth Scholarships since 1960,” he revealed.