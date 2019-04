THE 2019 FameLab Malaysia National Finals saw Mohd Hazreen Abdul Rashid taking the champion’s title, rising above 11 other science communicators from all over Malaysia. Along with the title, Mohd Hazreen was presented a trophy and a cash prize of RM3,000. He will also represent the country at the FameLab International Finals at the Cheltenham Science Festival in the UK this June 5 and 6.

What struck was his amazing presentation which caught the eyes, ears and minds of the audience at Zebra Square in Kuala Lumpur. He spoke on drug addiction, how society has painted a picture and labeled these patients as criminals, and the moral judgement which has done more harm than aid these individuals in their journey towards recovery.

FameLab first began at the Cheltenham Science Festival in 2005 and has since developed into a global phenomenon from 2007 in partnership with the British Council. FameLab in Malaysia was delivered by the British Council, in collaboration with MIGHT, and supporting partners - the Ministry of Education’s Higher Education Department and Euraxess Asean. Look out for the detailed article in theSun’s EduNews on May 7.