MSU bags six plus one at ITEX 2019

At this year’s International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2019), Management and Science University (MSU) bagged six medals. Three were gold - the Best Green Invention Special Award for its MyCoral Underwater Seascape innovation; for its Fire Fighter Robot with night Vision Camera under the Automation and Manufacturing category; and for its AkuaRiz Gamat Extract under the Medical and Health category.

The other three medals were silvers received for a microbe-fighting natural sanitiser called Betelnizer; a smart and affordable technology for the blind called Future Vision; and a halal, feminine skincare product named Oh-Ka-Boshi (which carries the meaning Cherry Blossom Star).

Future Vision, under the Child Care, Special Care category, also took the PERINTIS 2018 Special Award under the engineering and technology innovation category. MSU’s research team are captured above, wearing huge smiles posing with their “rewards”.