THE International English Language Testing System, better known as IELTS, is said to be the world’s leading test of English for those intending to migrate and/or seek higher education abroad. With the “internationalisation” of higher education and the rise of the mobile workforce and migration, these drive further demand for IELTS.

Especially for the student in pursuit of higher education abroad, IELTS plays a major role as it is recognised and is a university/college entrance requirement across most education institutions of the English-speaking world. It is a requirement at all Australian and United Kingdom (UK)-based universities and over 3,400 education institutions in the United States. It is also the most widely used test in applying for a visa or citizenship in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK.

An IELTS qualification demonstrates one’s ability to use the English language effectively across real-world contexts. It is also the language skills that is needed in higher education, professional and everyday life across English-speaking countries.

Introduced in 1989, IELTS has developed a global reputation and now has over 1,200 test centres in more than 140 countries and territories. The availability of the test has increased in leaps and bounds, especially since the roll-out of the computer delivered IELTS last year.

Said British Council’s James Shipton, head of IELTS: “3.5million tests taken last year is a testament to the ongoing value and trust placed in IELTS by our partners and test-takers around the world. IELTS continues to provide a gateway for people to fulfil their aspirations and behind these test numbers are the personal stories of test-takers who have gained entrance to their target universities; of individuals who have been able to kick-start their careers; and of others who have been able to make their dream move to a life in a new country”.

IELTS is owned and is run jointly by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia, and Cambridge Assessment English.