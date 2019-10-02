National champions bound for Bangkok

TWO students from Monash University Malaysia have been crowned national champions at the ASEAN Data Science Explorers (ASEANDSE) Malaysian National Finals 2019 organised

by the ASEAN Foundation and SAP held recently.

Leong Zhuan Kee and Peh Wei Li will be representing Malaysia in the regional finals to be held in Bangkok, Thailand this month. The duo won the competition for their proposed solution to address food sustainability within Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the competition’s runners-up were Stella Anne Teoh Ming Hui and Wong Yi Ying from Universiti Utara Malaysia, while second runners-up were Johannes Low Jun Wei and Muhammad Aiman Shukran Mohamad Najib from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Winners were chosen for the urgency of their topics, the solutions delivered through their storyboards and the clarity of their presentations.

Judges comprised representatives from the ASEAN Foundation, SAP, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), National Council of Women’s Organisation (NCWO) and Impact Hub.

The competition in Malaysia held at Monash University was one of 10 ASEANDSE 2019’s National Finals which took place across the region last month. The best 10 teams from each member state competed for a spot to represent their country in the Regional Finals.

By harnessing SAP Analytics Cloud software, each team developed data-driven solutions that highlighted six sustainable development goals namely good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; decent work and economic growth;

industry, innovation & infrastructure; and sustainable cities and communities that can contribute to solve the region’s most pressing social issues.

“Together with the ASEAN Foundation, we at SAP continue to encourage youths to be creative and develop innovations to support the social and economic issues that our country and others in the region face, especially in providing them with skills that will help them to face the ‘experience economy’ and contribute to Malaysia’s goals for Industry 4.0,” said SAP Southeast Asia president and managing director Claus Andresen.

“ASEAN Foundation is honoured and proud to partner with SAP for three consecutive years. The role of SAP is strongly significant in this joint initiative as we address the post-2020 direction of ASEAN youth development that focuses on fostering future-ready ASEAN youth through digital skills development,” said ASEAN Foundation executive director Elaine Tan.

Since its inception in 2017, ASEANDSE has empowered over 9,000 youths from 230 higher education institutions in the region with data analytics skills.