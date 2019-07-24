Not-to-miss opportunities for solid education abroad

From August 2 to 10, the annual IDP Study Abroad Exhibition August 2019 will be “touring” eight major cities across Malaysia. Students residing in Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Bandar Sunway, Penang, Ipoh, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu will get to enjoy the convenience of having these exhibitions that provide golden opportunities almost “at their doorstep”, those from other states can receive the same by heading to these venues on specific dates.

IDP Education Malaysia, once again, brings students excellent opportunities to study in the United Kindgom, Australia and New Zealand.

As such opportunities don’t come by every day, students and parents are urged to visit the exhibition to learn of the ins and outs of studying in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, along with the courses and programmes available,intakes, the criteria and application processes and procedures, and other related matters.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet with personnel representing the 30 prestigious higher education institutions who will be able to answer queries and assist with applications for the upcoming September 2019 and January/February 2020 intakes.

To facilitate a smoother entry into the exhibition venues, pre-registration is recommended via www.idp.com/malaysia Those who pre-register online will receive a Starbucks card worth RM20 which they can collect at the exhibition grounds (terms and conditions apply).