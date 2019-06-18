One big ‘Dele’

The One Academy is known for its solid art education programmes across diploma and degree levels. The education institution is committed to nurture students passionately through its “Masters Train Masters” coaching philosophy, which it has practised for the past 28 years.

Recently, one of its students, Noviaputri Wijaksana, who participated in the Malaysian International Furniture Fair Furniture Design Competition (MIFF MDC 2019), was awarded the second prize for her entry titled “Dele”. Her design, which incorporated plants and natural elements, was made to give a fresh outlook on furniture she said. She also shared a little about how she prepared herself and the effort behind her winning entry.

Consultation and research were vital Noviaputri said; they allowed her to identify the current needs and problems the furniture market faces and come up with solutions. She shared how she discussed ideas with her lecturers, industry folk and fellow interior design peers and friends after which she found inspiration flowing. Managing time was another challenge she faced, as the groundwork for her entry submission took time and this coincided with her preparation for her final-year exams.

“The most memorable part of the competition was the development of the prototype,” informed Noviaputri who worked on the prototype while back in her hometown in Indonesia. “The entire experience has been truly eye-opening,” she said. After trial and error, plus visits to consult experts in the acrylic industry, she managed to create a 1:5 scale of her 2D design.

Her advice to future participants: “Be dedicated and have perseverance to accomplish your goal. Go into details such as target market, efficiency of design, how to use it, conduct research on the innovations or modern mechanisms available in the market, types of materials and more. Consult with lecturers and people from the industry and test your design out with friends. In doing so, you will understand whether it is user-friendly or not.”

The One Academy has diploma and degree courses in Advertising & Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media Design, Film Visual Effects, Interior Architecture & Design, Illustration, Fine Arts, and Paris Fashion Design & Pattern Making. For more information, visit www.toa.edu.my, call 03-7875 5510 or email enquiry@toa.edu.my.