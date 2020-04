NG CHI SERN, a Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) A Level student, recently clinched two top awards in the November 2019 Cambridge International A-Level examination.

He not only scored an outstanding 4 As for his A-Level, but he also won the highly-coveted Best Across Three Cambridge International-A Levels award (1st Place in Malaysia) and Top in the World award for A-Level Further Mathematics in the recent Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards.

Ng said: “To me, learning has always been interesting and fun provided it is not forced. With the A-Level curriculum that allows us to choose the subjects that we have a liking for, I do not really need much motivation to achieve something, as I just really like doing what I do.”

Ng who hails from SMJK Keat Hwa, Alor Star, waxed lyrical about his lecturers at TAR UC.

“Studying at TAR UC was undoubtedly one of the main reasons why I managed to win these awards. We were often encouraged to be proactive when we faced any difficulties in our studies. Whenever we sought help from lecturers, they were very willing to help us out.

“They would even try to answer as many questions as possible through Google Classroom and Facebook. I am truly glad to have these dedicated lecturers throughout my A Level studies.”

On his method of study, Ng shared that he always tries to totally understand the concepts in every subject. “Physics plays a very crucial role in developing an analytical mind. Rather than reasoning by analogy, I try to boil things down to the basics and make my reasoning from there.

“This might seem strenuous, but it makes me fully understand what the curriculum is trying to convey. Fully understanding the idea enables me to retain it in my memory and have complete grasp of the knowledge.”

TAR UC president Prof Dr Lee Sze Wei said: “I am very proud of Chi Sern’s achievement, and I hope that many more will follow in his footsteps. The Cambridge GCE A Level programme at TAR UC has paved the way for many to study in top universities all over the world.

“It provides students with a strong academic grounding and prepares them well for a successful progression into tertiary studies.”

Lee added: “We provide a conducive environment that goes beyond education for our A Level students to succeed.”

Apart from Chi Sern, two other students from TAR UC also won awards in the AS Level categories. They are Yap Wei Xiang who won the High Achievement in English General Paper award, and Teoh Jiun Ern who obtained the Top in the World Mathematics award.